What is happening near Safeway and TRM at 4-Corners?

Construction of a traffic signal system, ADA compliant curb ramps, and associated improvements at the intersection of Kent-Kangley Road and 242nd Ave SE, including but not limited to installation of complete traffic signal system, removing pavement and curb; constructing new pavement and sidewalk sections, overlay pavement sections, storm drain system modifications.

For more information and comments, please contact our PW/CD Director, Tawni Dalziel, P.E., at tawni.dalziel@maplevalleywa.gov and/or 425-413-8800.

