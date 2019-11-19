On November 4th a new metal handrail was installed at the Maple Valley Grange by Steve Linder, of SAL Development LLC who donated much of the materials for the project. This was a much needed addition to the Grange, as it will help attendees and patrons of the Grange’s various activities gain a more secure access from the parking lot and also enables those who are having a difficulty walking to steady themselves when entering and leaving the facility. The need for the railing has been there for some time and was noticed by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5052 who hold their meetings there every second Wednesday of the month. Funding for the project was gained via a grant request by the post to the VFW’s National’s Foundation Community Support Grant Program who, incidentally, provided an earlier grant for the repair of the Grange’s parking lot.

Shown receiving a check from the Quartermaster Bill Stephens is Terry Beckler from the Grange.