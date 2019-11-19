Ethyn Morgan, Kentwood High School Graduate Completes Basic Training

Kentwood High School Graduate Completes Basic Training

Ethyn Morgan, a 2019 graduate of Kentwood High School, completed Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, on November 1. A Seabees Construction Mechanic, Ethyn will serve for the next five years as a Reservist. His long-term goal is to become a registered nurse and pediatrician and possibly serve in that capacity for the remainder of his Navy career. He is currently attending A School in Port Hueneme, California. At Kentwood, Ethyn served two years in the Marine Corps JROTC program and he played on the basketball team for four years. His father served four years in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, which is where Ethyn spent the first two years of his life. Ethyn’s paternal great-grandfather, Donald Morgan, served as a flight instructor in the Army Air Corps during the Second World War and his paternal great-grandmother (Donald’s wife), Alice Corbat, was a nurse and an officer. Ethyn’s other paternal great-grandfather, James Cruze, was a Marine, who participated in the battles of Tinian, Saipan, Tarawa, and Okinawa while his paternal great-great-grandfather, Patrick Morgan, was a horse trainer for the cavalry. Ethyn’s maternal grandfather was also a Marine who served during the Vietnam War era. Ethyn is the son of Patrick and Estela Morgan of Covington. Submitted by Cary Collins.