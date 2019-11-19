AN ENCOURAGING WORD: God Hates?

Proverbs 6:16-19 says,”There are six things which the Lord hates, Yes, seven which are an abomination to Him: 17 Haughty eyes, a lying tongue, And hands that shed innocent blood, 18 A heart that devises wicked plans, Feet that run rapidly to evil, 19 A false witness who utters lies, And one who spreads strife among brothers.” Yes, God hates. He hates evil. Now this is not a complete list, but rather a Hebraic form of writing to bring emphasis. The first six seem to lead to the seventh. God hates the one who stirs up strife, and all the actions that achieve it.

This is not an exhaustive list, but it is a revealing one. It reveals to us what God sees as evil and abominable. This being the case, the opposite should be true of those who claim to be followers of Christ. Several Scriptures make this clear, Psalm 97:10 says,“ Hate evil, you who love the Lord.” Amos 5:15 says we are to “ Hate evil, love good, And establish justice…” and Proverbs 8:13 tells us that the “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil.” I think it is clear that those who love the Lord will hate evil. The question is: “what do you hate?”

God is not telling us to be perfect, because we cannot. However, if our lives are characterized by the things listed in proverbs 6:16-19, we cannot say we love the Lord. God hates evil, every form of it, and so should those who love Him.

Would you like to know more? We would love to speak with you, call us at 425-432-0634, or contact us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. Join us for Sunday service: 9:00 AM for Sunday School, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at: 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

(PAID MESSAGE)