Holiday Gifts for Kids!!!  

Christmas Program for Local Families who are struggling for the Holidays.

Giving Trees with gift tags will be available in the community at the Black Diamond Community Center, St. Barbara Catholic Church, Lake Sawyer Grocery, The Loft Salon & Spa and the Black Diamond Library. Please return gifts UNWRAPPED to the Black Diamond Community Center no later than Monday, December 9th.

Parents can pick up gifts on Wednesday, December 18th, from 2:30p.m. to 5:30p.m.

If you have questions, please call Cheryl Hanson at 360-886-1011.