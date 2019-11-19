Maple Valley Finance Department awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the City of Maple Valley the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2019-2020 Budget. The award represents the highest form of recognition in government budgeting for a municipality. The City has received this award for 18 consecutive budgets.

The award is a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program (Budget Awards Program) was established to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

The public may review the 2019-2020 Budget at www.maplevalleywa.gov/financial_reports.

Questions can be directed to Sandy Garrett, Finance Director at 425-413-8800 or sandy.garrett@maplevalleywa.gov.