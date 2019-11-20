Garth Wilson Reed Passed Away

On November 17, 2019 Garth passed peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Born in Redmond, WA on Dec. 8, 1976 to Ralph and Linda Reed, Garth enjoyed a normal childhood with his brother and friends. His earlier years were filled with playing on soccer, softball, basketball and football teams, hanging out with friends.

Garth graduated from Tahoma Senior High School in 1996. Garth carried a love for God, country, and family. Garth appreciated “nice cars”, fast ones. He enjoyed the outdoors, and water activities. After high school graduation, Garth worked full-time for a few years in spite of his degenerative disability. He maintained an extremely strong work ethic by working part-time through January 2016.

To those who knew Garth, he was a strong, determined individual with a great sense of humor. In spite of the degenerative nature of his extremely rare disease, Garth remained optimistic, displaying a kind, gentle spirit which was an inspiration to family and to all who knew him.

With his death, a great presence is gone and his person, who touched each of us through incredible grit and subtle humor, will be etched in our hearts and minds forever. Garth will be missed. The small measure of peace and comfort is that his battle with his rare degenerative disease is over.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at Dayview Adult Family Home where Garth received supportive, compassionate care while living there, since 2008.

Garth is survived by his mother, Linda Scoggin, his father, Ralph (Barb) Reed, his brother, Derek Reed, his nephew, Nathan Reed, his niece, Mira Reed, and his aunts, Linda Reed, Cindy Rallison, and Jan (Ken) Watson.

Graveside service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Maple Valley-Hobart Cemetery, 25115 SE 208th St. Maple Valley, WA 98038.

At this graveside service, we mourn his passing, but all are invited to celebrate his life with a reception following at Linda’s home, 25912 – 184th Pl. SE Covington.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a gift in support rare neurological degenerative disease research at UW Medicine at AccelerateMed.org/Garth. For those that wish to make a donation by check, please make payable to UW Foundation and send to: UW Medicine c/o Courtney Stringer, 850 Republican St, C-5, Seattle, WA 98109 with Garth Reed in the memo line.