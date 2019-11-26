Downtown Kent celebrates the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday® Saturday, November 30, 2019

The Kent Downtown Partnership announces today that as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, it supports and promotes Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 30. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

The Kent Downtown Partnership will have a booth in Historic Downtown Kent at 2nd Ave & Meeker Street between 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. with information on participating merchants, cookies and hot drinks (while supply lasts). All are welcome and encouraged to come explore the downtown and support small businesses.

Our role as an American Express® Neighborhood Champion helps us activate our community of small business owners by providing business and promotion tips, free marketing/promotion resources, shopping bags and other shop small materials.

This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.

To encourage shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 30, the Kent Downtown Partnership will spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com