National Wreaths Across America is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

National Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is an event in December dedicated to remembering the sacrifices veterans have made in wars since the American Revolution.

National Wreaths Across America will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 and is observed on a Saturday in mid-December each year.

Tahoma National Cemetery located at 18800 SE 240th Street, Kent, 98042, will have the annual ceremony begin at the flag pole at 9 a.m and will conclude at noon.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day pays tribute in veterans cemeteries nationwide. The WAA mission includes raising awareness of the sacrifices veterans make for the country and encouraging more people to remember.

A Brief History of Wreaths Across America

WAA, the organization, evolved out of one family’s efforts to honor veterans. The Worcester family owns a memorial wreath business and has been making wreath donations to Arlington National Cemetery for many years. A photograph featuring some of those wreaths went viral circa 2005.

One of the unintended results of that viral image that featured Worcester donated wreaths covered in snow was that donations began coming in to support those donations.

According to the WAA official site, at first those donations were sent back to the givers “because there was no mechanism in place for the family to accept the donations at that time.” Yet the floodgates of donations had been opened and there were thousands of requests to help out.

In 2007, Wreaths Across America had been approved as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. Since then they have raised the awareness of veterans and their sacrifices. They also work to assist other groups in fundraising such as Civil Air Patrol, Scouts, 4-H, local VFW chapters and other groups.

2012 marked the year when the one millionth wreath laid at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2016, the 25th anniversary of the first wreaths donated pre-WAA by the Worcester Family and Worcester Wreath Company.

The Very First Wreaths Across America Day

In 2008, there were wreath laying events in every state. More than 300 locations including overseas cemeteries participated. That same year on December 13, Congress designated Wreaths Across America Day. Fast forward to 2014 when more than 700,000 wreaths were presented at approximately a thousand sites which included Ground Zero in New York City.

In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 units. WAA accomplished this, according to the official site, with the help of more than two thousand fundraising groups, corporate contributions, and volunteers who donated their time and labor.

“The wreath-laying is still held annually” says the WAA official site, “on the second or third Saturday of December.” The annual Wreaths Across America parade from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery is described as “the world’s largest veterans’ parade.”

