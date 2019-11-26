Neely Mansion Victorian Holiday Tea 

Neely Mansion Fundraiser: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Seatings at 12:00p.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 3:00 p.m.

Reservations required

Adults: $15; Children: $10 (5 to 10 years)

Join us in welcoming the holiday season with a light buffet and tea accompanied by live music. Tour the historic, festively decorated Victorian Classic Revival Mansion and Japanese bath house with costumed docents. Hats and other finery are welcome.

Reservations are required; reserve online at www.neelymansion.org or call 253-927-4250. Funds raised go toward restoration and operating expenses.