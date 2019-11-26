TEN TRAILS WELCOMES HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS

Master Planned Community To Host Holiday Crafts for Children,

Visits With Santa & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Ten Trails, the 2,200-acre mixed-use development in Southeast King County, will host Hometown Holidays from 3 to 6:30 pm Saturday, December 7th.

From 3 to 5 p.m., Santa will visit the Welcome Center at Ten Trails, 32607 Willow Avenue SE, for selfies and the requisite candy canes to commemorate the occasion, followed by children’s holiday activities in the model homes. In addition, Mountain View Fire and Rescue will be on hand to collect food and toy donations for local charities.

From there, families are invited to tour 14 model homes, with four homes featuring a holiday craft for children. Activities include decorating sugar cookies at the MainVue model home, followed by writing letters to Santa and dropping them in the North Pole mailbox at the Ichijo model, Christmas ornament making at the Lennar Cottage Collection model and stocking painting at the Conner model home.

During each craft experience, adults will have an opportunity to explore the individual homes and check out the outstanding amenities each offer.

From 5:30 to 6:30 pm, festivities move to nearby Village Green Park with Santa arriving by Mountain View Fire & Rescue’s historic fire truck where he is joined by Mrs. Claus. They will greet visitors with coffee, hot apple cider and hot butter rum-flavored beverages, a DJ spinning holiday tunes, and an array of food trucks, including Legendary Donuts and Secret Sausage. At 6 p.m. Santa will flip the switch to light the community’s Christmas Tree. Children can work off all their energy and stay warm with the bouncy house at the park.

Just over 30 miles from the center of Seattle, Ten Trails is designed for families and residents who embrace the outdoors and modern comforts. The community offers outdoor activities, parks and trails, technologically advanced and amenity-filled homes each with true 1 GB internet speed. As the Ten Trails population grows, the community will offer designated areas for up to seven schools, a retail village featuring shops, eateries and services that people will frequent daily, and free Wi-Fi throughout the community – all this and access to major metropolitan areas while living in a close-knit community.

Learn more about Ten Trails by calling 360-469-4043 or visit www.tentrails.com.