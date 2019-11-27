Did you know that Washington State law allows you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone so you don’t have to keep the physical registration in your car?

This is a good idea as car prowlers often steal personal documents to forge new ones. Or, if you’re parked at the grocery store or the gym, thieves like to break in and grab the registration because they now know two valuable things: where you live and that you’re not home! They will then drive to your house, break in and steal your belongings.

Just make sure you actually keep a photo of the registration on your phone and carry it with you so you can produce it if necessary.

RCW 46.16A.180(1) (d) The registration certificate required by this section may be provided in either paper or electronic format. Acceptable electronic formats include the display of electronic images on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device. News from King County Police.