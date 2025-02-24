History is hanging from the ceiling at Johnsons Home and Garden. To spot that history, one must walk to the check-out aisle marked “cashier”. Now, look up. There hangs Screamin’ Eagle Too, a boat that was entered in 10 Cedar River boat races. She won 10.

Thirty years ago while attending the University of Washington, Dan Petchnick saw something unique – a boat hanging from the ceiling in the UW cafeteria. It was the boat used by the university rowing team of nine. They competed in, and won, the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Then came publication of the book and movie in 2023, “Boys in the Boat,” which documented their whole scenario.

Boat racing on Cedar River had essentially defined Maple Valley in the late 50s to 2000. The yearly event was the essence, the heartbeat of Maple Valley. Petchnick, a Tahoma graduate, had built Screamin’ Eagle Too, a boat that cruised downriver 10 years. Fascinated by the river’s everchanging course, the turmoil, the skill and tenacity it took to be a racer, he believed racing and its pioneers should be recognized like those boys in the boat. Petchnick pursued his dream – to hang a boat from the ceiling of a local landmark building.

Petchnick contacted Johnsons Home and Garden, the landmark building at Four Corners Square in Maple Valley. Johnsons was receptive. They helped coordinate logistics: how to maneuver, lift, and place that boat up in the rafters. Petchnick determined size of chains, bolts and screws that should be on hand – Johnsons was the perfect place to access building materials; they are known to have everything for every type of project. Would heavy equipment be needed? How many helpers would it take to lift the craft above their heads?

Petchnick’s plans came to fruition on January 5. After two hours of volunteer work, with tidbits of heckling and finagling, a boat now hangs upside down (for visibility) from the rafters at Johnsons Home and Garden. Alongside is a 2’x4’ framed reader board which credits the pioneers of boat racing. History hangs aloft. Look up.