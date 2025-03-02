On 01/06/2025 Officers were advised that a person had called the station to report a single vehicle collision on the Black Diamond Ravensdale RD. Officers conducted an area check, locating an abandoned vehicle outside the city limits. The King County Sheriff’s Department was advised of the vehicle.

On 01/06/2024, at approximately 21:58 hours, officers began conducting a traffic stop in the 31100 block of 228th AVE SE. The vehicle fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After an investigation, officers identified the driver and attempted contact at the driver’s residence but were unsuccessful. Several criminal charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

On 01/07/2025 at approximately 1758 hours, an officer attempted contact with a subject in the 33000 block of Holly Ave SE in reference to a Paper Service. It was discovered the subject and family associated did not live at the residence any more.

On 01/07/25 at approximately 2036 hours, an officer was flagged down in the parking lot of 25510 Lawson Street in reference to a purse which was found on Roberts Drive. The officer located contact information for the owner and met then a short time later to return the purse to its owner.

On 1/7/2024, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 32500 block of 3rd Ave for expired registration. It was determined the driver did not have a drivers license and did not have insurance. The driver was arrested and administrative book and release was conducted.

On 01-08-25, at approximately 08:50 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a welfare check. Officers were informed that a passerby wanted to report a male subject sleeping in his multi-colored Jeep Cherokee at 31600 3rd AVE. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the vehicle.

On 01/09/2025, officers observed a traffic offense at the 31500 block of 3rd Ave. Officers discovered that the driver’s license was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver citations for the offenses.

On 01/09/25 officers were dispatched to the 33000 block of Crystal Ave SE, in reference to a vehicle which was parked overnight and due to its condition was believed to be a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and shortly after met located the vehicles owner. It was discovered the owner of the vehicle was visiting family nearby and left the vehicle parked overnight due to a mechanical issue.

On 1/9/2025 at 2135 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a traffic complaint. It was reported a silver coupe vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed near the 23600 block of Roberts Dr and seen swerving in between both lanes of traffic. Neither a license plate or description of the occupants were given. Officer’s conducted an area check and were unable to locate the vehicle.

On 01/10/2025, at approximately 22:00 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 30700 block of 3rd AVE. Officers discovered that the vehicle’s title had been cancelled and the registration had been suspended. The driver was cited with Cancelled Title and Suspended Registration.

On 01/11/2025, officers observed a traffic offense at the 25600 block of Lawson St. Officers discovered that the driver’s license was suspended in the 2nd degree and had an ignition interlock violation. Officers arrested the driver and booked them into Enumclaw jail.

On 01/12/2025, officers observed a moving violation and conducted a traffic stop. Officers discovered the occupants of the vehicle had an active No Contact Order between them. Officers arrested the respondent and booked them into Enumclaw jail without incident.

On 1/12/25 Officers were dispatched to a request for a phone call about a civil issue regarding a parent picking up their teenager outside of the parenting plan’s stated agreement. The caller stated they wanted the incident documented and were upset that officers could not intervene with a civil agreement.

01/13/2025 Officers responded to the scene of a three vehicle collision in the 28800 block of SR 169. Officers assisted Fire personnel with traffic control until the Washington State Patrol arrived on scene.

On 1/13/2025, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 25000 block of Roberts Drive for expired registration. Through an investigation the driver and passenger were both arrested due to outstanding warrants for their arrest. The driver was cited for driving infractions and the passenger was cited for being in possession of auto theft tools.

On 01/14/2025, at approximately 04:30 hours, officers contacted a vehicle in the 32600 block of 3rd AVE. After an investigation, officers discovered that the subject in the driver’s seat of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The subject was arrested and booked into the Enumclaw Jail for Physical Control.

On 01/17/2025, officers were notified via the FLOCK camera system of a vehicle bEaring a stolen license plate that entered the city at the 22600 block of Roberts DR. Officers conducted an area check and located the vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and discovered that the vehicle had been previously stolen and when recovered, the stolen status of the license plate had not been removed. Officers notified the originating agency of the recovery and seized the license plate.

On 01/18/2025, at approximately 01:15 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 32600 block of 3rd AVE. Officers discovered that the driver had a license that was Suspended/Revoked 2nd Degree. The driver was arrested and booked into the Enumclaw City Jail for DWLS 2nd Degree.

On 1/18/2025 at 0222 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with an unlicensed vehicle near the 34800 block of Enumclaw Black Diamond Rd SE. Through investigation, Officer’s discovered the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a criminal traffic citation for the offense and Officer’s cleared the scene.

On 01/18/2025, at approximately 22:35 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 31300 block of 3rd AVE. After an investigation, officers discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver was arrested and booked into the Enumclaw Jail for DUI.

On 01/19/2025, officers were dispatched to an animal complaint at the 23100 block of SE Evergreen St. Officers located a bulldog that had previously bitten a citizen’s dog. Officers documented the incident and are reporting the incident to King County Animal Control.