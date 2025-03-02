Gary Van de Brake, 82, former longtime resident of Maple Valley in the 1970’s and 80’s, passed away with loved ones by his side on February 5, 2025, while vacationing in Hawaii.

Born to Earl and Patricia Van de Brake in Seattle on November 10, 1942, Gary, the oldest of seven, was raised in Thorp, Washington. Following high school, he moved to Southern California and began a long and varied career in the transportation industry. While working for TWA in Los Angeles, he met and married his first wife, Cheryl Pollard. In 1965 they welcomed a son, Eric, and four years later, Doug. Shortly thereafter they moved to Hobart, Washington.

Gary became a truck driver, logging daily double trips to and from British Columbia. Despite long hours on the road, Gary always found the time to make it home and coach youth sports. He was a heck of a baseball player, but soccer became his passion. He was among the pioneers who founded the Maple Valley Youth Soccer Association in the early 1970’s. He devoutly followed the Seattle Sounders from the club’s inception in 1974.

Gary moved from driving truck to working in logistics for Boeing’s hydrofoil program. In 1989, Gary married Kathryn Osborne, and they raised their sons Jack and Kirk in Burien, Washington.

For those who knew him, Gary had a huge heart and devoted his life in service of others. Over the years many have remarked that Gary was the father they never had. He was ever-present at his children’s and grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.

He was an avid lifelong fisher and particularly loved drifting the Sol Duc, bank fishing the Satsop, and trolling the Lower Nehalem. Gary was an enthusiastic teacher of fishing to his children, grandchildren, and countless others, somehow ensuring no tangled lines and always freshly baited hooks.

Gary is survived by his wife, Kathryn; their sons Jack and Kirk; his first wife Cheryl and their sons Eric and Doug; grandchildren Gavyn, Derek, and Desmond; his brother Phil Van de Brake, and sisters Tamara Osborn and Lisa Schuldt.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Van de Brake, sister Patricia Minshull, and brother Brooke Van de Brake.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, you’ll never walk alone Gary Van de Brake, born November 10, 1942; died February 5, 2025.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Gary’s life at noon on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Minshull residence in Thorp, Washington.