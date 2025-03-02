Maple Valley Idol, Jr. Registration is now open on online Attention performers aged 8-16 with a talent and passion for singing—Maple Valley Creative Arts Council is gearing up to host its 15th annual ever-popular Maple Valley Idol, Jr. singing competition.

This year, includes a refreshed format that splits these rising stars into two spotlight-worthy groups. Whether you’re a budding Young Star aged 8-12 or an aspiring Teen Star aged 13-16, we’ve got the perfect platform to let your talent shine.

With 40 coveted participant spots and a few extra chances from the wait list, the competition is bound to be thrilling. Go to MapleValleyArts.com to check out the Frequently Asked Questions and learn about the exciting new changes and requirements that have been incorporated into the program this year.

Registration is now open• Auditions at the MVCAC March 29 @ 11 a.m.• Finale event at the Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center on May 30 @ 7 p.m.

If you have additional questions and the FAQ does not provide an answer, then reach out to us at MVCAC@comcast.net.

