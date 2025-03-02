Tahoma Families – All Maple Valley community members (including students!) are invited to the city’s open house on Thursday, March 6th from 6-8pm at Lake Wilderness Lodge. This is a great opportunity to participate in the planning of the new pedestrian bridge that will cross over 169, near Rock Creek Elementary.

There will also be pizza, prizes and activities for kids. So come on down to the Lodge and help us imagine a future Maple Valley landmark! For more details, see the attached event poster. RSVP, visit: https://forms.gle/8aCCfnBm8zAmzZ7X9