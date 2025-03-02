On Monday, February 24, all 5 Tahoma school board student representatives and several district stakeholders traveled to Olympia to meet with elected officials from the 5th legislative district. The students did an incredible job presenting the district’s priorities for this year’s legislative session to Sen. Bill Ramos and Reps. Lisa Callan and Victoria Hunt.

Learn more about the priorities on the Tahoma School District website at https://www.tahomasd.us/…/tahoma-highlights-key….

Tahoma’s coalition, who makes the annual trip to Olympia, is represented by district students, staff, Tahoma’s labor unions, district PTA/PTO organizations, the school board and City of Maple Valley. Thank you to all of these valued community partners for their ongoing collaboration, and a very special shout out to our student board reps (Sam Lindell, Maya DeFrance, Shrihan Mehrotra, Amira Nesru, and Jenny Zhong) for advocating on behalf of all TSD students!