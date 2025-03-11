One of the most common problems people have in the world is the fear of others. We worry about what others think and what they might say about us. This leads to more worries. Worries about how we perform in our occupation, what we look like, how we live, and what we own. The list goes on and on.

Do you see what is happening here? Those who ride this rollercoaster of insecurity, which is all of us in one way or another, elevate others to a place of supremacy, of control. When your source of importance is based on people and what they think of you, you become driven by fear and worry.

Now being concerned about what people think is not bad. We should always be willing to listen and learn from others. However, worrying about what people think or don’t think to the point that they are unable to function is not healthy. It is giving them authority that they do not have.

How can we overcome the fear of others? It is as simple as understanding that only one person deserves this place of authority in our lives, Jesus. Our greatest concern should be what He thinks of us, not what others think. Jesus said, “But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him!” – Luke 12:5. Jesus was speaking of His authority.

This is who we should fear, and this fear leads to peace when we understand God’s love.

Those who have trusted in Christ become objects of His love rather than His wrath. The Bible says, “Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. 16 We have come to know and have believed the love which God has for us. God is love, and the one who abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him. 17 By this, love is perfected with us, so that we may have confidence in the day of judgment; because as He is, so also are we in this world. 18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears is not perfected in love.” – 1 John 4:15-18.

So don’t worry about what others think of you, worry about what Christ thinks of you. And when you are right with Him, you need not fear, for you can be sure that “If God is for us, who is against us?” Romans 8:31.

