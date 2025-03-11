2-10- to 2-19-2025

On 02/10/2025, at approximately 01:40 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 32600 block of 3rd AVE. After an investigation, officers discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver was booked into the Issaquah Jail for DUI.

On 02/10/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief at the 31400 block of 3rd Avenue. Unknown suspect entered the property at the above listed location and damaged equipment and vehicles.

On 02/10/2025 Officers stopped a vehicle in the 25500 block of Lawson ST for a speed violation. Subsequent investigation determined that the driver had a license status of Suspended in the Third Degree, and was the subject of an arrest warrant. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Kent Municipal Jail for booking on the warrant.

On 02/13/2025, officers were dispatched to an order violation at the 32700 block of Hemlock Ave SE. Officers contacted the reporting party, who advised they received text messages and phone calls from their wife. Both the reporting part and their wife have active no contact orders against one another. This case is currently under investigation.

On 02/14/25 an officer took a report of a theft related to the purchase of a dog on Facebook Market Place. It was discovered the Facebook page, phone numbers and emails used are fraudulent. An investigation is on going.

On 2/14/2025 at 2255 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the 30000 block of 224th Avenue SE after observing a traffic violation. Through investigation, Officer’s determined the driver was the registered owner and was driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving under the influence. The driver was taken into custody and booked into a nearby correctional facility.

On 02/15/2025, officers were dispatched to take a report of a verbal dispute by phone. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised of a dispute regarding the title of their brother’s vehicle. The reporting party advised that this incident occurred outside of the city limits of Black Diamond. Officers directed the caller to contact their local law enforcement agency.

On 02/15/2025, at approximately 21:26 hours, officers were dispatched to the 32500 block of Baker ST for a noise complaint. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the parties, who advised they would turn the music down.

On 2/15/2025 at 2318 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 28400 block of 216th Avenue SE after discovering the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. Officer’s identified the driver as the registered owner and placed them in custody and booked them into a nearby correctional facility.

On 02/16/2025, at approximately 22:04 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 23300 block of Roberts DR. After an investigation, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver was booked into the Issaquah Jail for DUI.

On 02/18/2025, Officers were dispatched to a civil standby in the 32500 block of Mckay LN. The reporting party requested Officers to the location in order for him to collect documents of his. Although no order for a civil standby was issued from a court, Officers provided one. The subject collected his documents and cleared the scene.

On 02/19/2025, Officers were notified that a citizen had called into the police department requesting officer contact regarding potential mail theft in the 30400 block of 227th PL SE. Officers made contact with the reporting party and learned on 02/08/25 the postal driver did not deliver any mail to the reporting party. Upon contacting the postal worker the reporting party was advised there was no mail to deliver. There is no evidence to suggest the reporting party was the victim of a crime at this time.

On 2/19/2025, officers contacted a subject in the 24200 block of Roberts Drive who had a considerable amount of mail in their possession that did not belong to them. The officers seized the mail. Charges were declined due to the circumstances of the case.