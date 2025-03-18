Cedar Grange Hold 2025 Spring Craft Bazaar Is Getting Closer

By
VOICE of the Valley
-

Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 9-4 pm

Hand Crafter Items

Food!

Pictures with the Easter Bunny for only $15

Raffle as well

Located at Cedar Grange – 22531 SE 218th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR