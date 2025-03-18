The 2024/2025 team placed 3rd at State at the end of February! This was the best finish this team has ever earned. If that wasn’t enough, the team broke NINE school records in the process – 7 relay and 2 individual (Shah Grewal 200 free, and Shaw Nishizawa 100 free)! Our 200 free relay team (Kepa, Shaw, Jackson and Shah) not only broke the school record, placed 3rd, but also earned an All American consideration time! New school records were set by: Connor Price, Evan Angeline 2x, Shaw Nishizawa 4x, Kepa Meier 3x, Shah Grewal 4x, Jackson Butcher 3x, Kai Rasmussen The team is coached by Swim Head Coach Theresa Castaneda, Asst. Coach David Wright, Dive Head Coach Kristin Hawkinson, Asst. Coach Chris Stanley. (Photo from tahomaswimdive Instagram account)
Congratulations Tahoma Boys Swim & Dive team!
