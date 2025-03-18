The meeting will be held on March 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Enumclaw School District Office. The school district is actively planning for the future by addressing aging facilities and preparing for anticipated growth. -Learn about the current challenges in our school buildings. -Understand how the district is planning facility upgrades, new construction, and potential funding options. -Hear about the work of the community-led Facilities Oversight and Capital Utilization Sustainability (FOCUS)Committee. -Ask questions and engage in discussions with district leaders. Can’t make it? No problem. Following this session, a recording will be posted on our website so you can listen to the information whenever convenient.
Enumclaw School District Holds Last In-Person Information Session
