On 02/26/2025, at approximately 15:15 hours, officers observed a known subject driving a motor vehicle while her license was Revoked 1st Degree. Officers confirmed the driver’s license status. A criminal citation for DWLS 1st Degree will be issued to the driver via mail.

On 02/26/2025 at approximately 1903 hours, an officer was flagged down in reference to a female attempting to locate her elderly husband. It was discovered the male drove to an unknown location nearby with his dog for a walk four hours earlier. The male failed to return home in a reasonable amount of time. With the assistance of KCSO the males vehicle was located in an unincorporated area of King County. The male was later found at his residence which he walked back to, after having a mechanical vehicle issue.

On 2/26/2025 at 2125 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the 30400 block of 3rd Avenue after running the license plate and discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. Officer’s identified the driver as the registered owner and issued a criminal citation for the offense and an additional infraction for no insurance.

On 2/26/2025 at 2325 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a verbal domestic violence near the 22800 block of SE Fir St. It was reported that an ex girlfriend and ex boyfriend were arguing. Through investigation, Officer’s discovered the argument was due to living situations and no crime had been committed and that the incident was verbal only.

On 2/28/2025 at 0505 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a CPR in progress near the 23200 block of SE Dogwood St. Prior to Officer’s and Fire personnel arriving, the patient regained consciousness and CPR was no longer needed. It was later determined the patient suffered from a seizure and Fire personnel transported them to a nearby hospital. Officer’s cleared the scene.

On 03/01/2025, at approximately 00:50 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 24300 Roberts DR. Officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a license that was Suspended/Revoked 3rd Degree. Officers issued the driver a criminal citation for DWLS 3rd Degree.

On 03/01/2025, at approximately 04:04 hours, officers were dispatched to a theft in the the 33300 block of Evergreen AVE SE. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who told officers that her wallet was stolen and someone had recently attempted to make purchases in Maple Valley with her debit and credits cards. This investigation is ongoing.

On 03/02/2025, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the 21600 block of SE 288th St. Dispatch advised that an anonymous caller advised that two juveniles were walking in the dark on the side of the roadway. Officers contacted the juveniles who advised that they were walking to their home that was 5 minutes away. Officers offered the juveniles a courtesy transport that was denied by the juveniles.

On 03/01/2025 officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 22400 block of Terrace Pl. Dispatch advised the incident was reported as a self inflicted gunshot wound. Officers responded to the scene and conducted a death investigation.

On 03/03/2025, at approximately 03:40 hours, officers observed a possible protection order violation occurring in the 30600 block of 3rd AVE. Officers had seen a a vehicle that was registered to the respondent of the order travelling northbound on 3rd AVE in the direction of a residence he was not allowed to be at. Officers turned around and observed that the vehicle had pulled into the driveway of the residence and the vehicle had been turned off. Officers contacted the protected party, who denied that the respondent was at the residence.

On 03/03/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 31100 block reference to a citizen assist. The complainant advised that Royal Towing would not allow him into his vehicle to retrieve belongings because he had no identification with him. The Officer verified the complainant’s identity and provided that information to Royal Towing.

On 03/04/2025, at approximately 05:06 hours, officers were dispatched to an unwanted subject in the 32200 block of Morgan DR. The reporting party was an Uber driver who had a subject refusing to get out of his vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and woke up the subject, who was still located inside the Uber. The subject exited the vehicle with no further issue.