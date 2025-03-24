In partnership with the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County, this years’ Earth Day Fair will feature FREE household hazardous waste drop-off AND FREE household item lead testing.
Make your home a safer place by learning more about the products you keep at home and disposing of them properly after you are done using them.
Visit their website: https://maplevalleywa.gov/…/community_events/earth_day.php to learn more about accepted products and the Earth Day Fair!
