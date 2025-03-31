The motto at Vine Maple Place is “heal, restore, transform.” A non-profit, Vine Maple Place provides services to single parents and their children who have no place to live. Services include housing, education, personal care, toys, clothing and more. Executive Director Michelle Frets has reported, “The first night of shelter is one of the most life-changing gifts you can give to a family in need. Imagine how wonderful it feels for a child to finally have a warm and safe bed to sleep in every night,” Michelle stated. “For some children it’s an escape. A family finds comfort knowing they will be safe for as long as needed to get back on their feet.”

The Vine Maple homes are located on Dorre Don Road in Maple Valley. Any community member is welcome to sign up for a tour of the facility and to actively participate in Vine Maple’s effort to end homelessness for the clients. Also, for $37 at Grocery Outlet discount store, one can shop for and donate nine “most needed” personal care items for the residents: shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, lotion, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, toothpaste and dish-washing liquid. Purchases and monetary donations to Vine Maple are tax deductible. Personal donations from the community this winter have ranged from $20 per person to $1,000. All contributions make a difference in the lives of children.