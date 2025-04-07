Are you interested in serving your community? This is your chance to make a difference and contribute to the future of Black Diamond. Filing dates for those wishing to run for Mayor or a City Council position are coming up soon.
Filing Dates: May 5th – May 9th
For more information on the filing process, eligibility, and how to get involved, use the QR Code to visit King County Elections or follow this link:https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/elections/for-candidates
Black Diamond City Council Filing Dates are Here
