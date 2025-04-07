Opening Day: Saturday, April 26, 2025 Start Time: 10:00 AM Location: The Legacy Site (Maple Valley Farmers Market)

This family-friendly event is just like an Easter egg hunt—but with a slimy twist! We’ve hidden 500 custom laser-printed slug tokens in the woods and around the Legacy Site. Not everyone will find one, but if you do, bring it to Slug Headquarters to claim your adorable Slug Buddy!

Hunting Licenses: $10 per person ($12.00 at the event) $35 Family Pack (4 licenses)

Available for early purchase online—skip the lines and secure your spot! Don’t miss out on this unique community tradition. Grab your tickets now and get ready to hunt!

Join the Maple Valley Creative Arts Council for our annual Slug Hunt—a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that brings the community together for a day of adventure and fun!

