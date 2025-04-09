Maple Valley is planning for the future of its parks, trails, and recreation spaces, and we need your input.
The City is developing both the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan (PROS Plan) and the Lake Wilderness Park Master Plan to guide improvements for years to come. Visit our dedicated website (link below) to provide input on parks across the city as well as to share ideas specifically for the future of Lake Wilderness Park. Your Parks, Your Voice! Get involved today. Project website: https://engageberrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/city-maple… For more information, click here for our full release: https://www.maplevalleywa.gov/news_detail_T26_R188.php
