With all the festivities that have been formed around the celebration of Easter, it may have become a little confusing concerning what Easter is all about. What is it all about? Easter is about many things. It is about God’s justice and man’s sin. It is about God’s grace and man finding forgiveness. It is about Christ’s victory over the grave and man finding hope beyond it.

There is the horrible crucifixion that shows us the ugliness of our sin and the price that was paid for it. There is the resurrection that shows us that Christ was who He claimed to be, God incarnate, and did what He said he would do, took upon Himself our sins.

Easter is about love, a love that is so deep and so wide that it was willing to pay a debt it did not owe, yours and mine, a debt that we could not pay. The Bible says, “Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” – Romans 5:7-8.

Easter, then, is about one thing, the acceptance and worship of the One who accomplished all these things. It is about Jesus Christ and what He alone did for sinners. This, He himself stated and asked a question that every person must answer, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” – John 11:25–26

