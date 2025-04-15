3-17 to 23, 2025

On 03/17/2025, an Officer contacted the complainant via telephone regarding her vehicle’s front plate being missing/possibly stolen. The Officer found that the complainant lives outside the Black Diamond City limits. Dispatch confirmed that the address was within the KCSO jurisdiction. The complainant was advised to contact the KCSO to make the report.

On 03/18/2025 Officers received information regarding an individual possessing and distributing Child Pornography. An investigation is currently ongoing.

On 03/19/2025, Officers were dispatched to a citizen assist in the 30200 block of 225th AVE SE. It was reported a child was locked inside of a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene, the child appeared healthy and there were no concerns for the wellbeing of the child. Officers do not carry lock out kits so Royal Towing was requested by the parents to respond to the location to unlock the vehicle. Officers then cleared the scene.

On 03-19-24, at approximately 11:30 hours, Officers received a message from the Back Diamond Police Commander that a female called the police department and wanted an Officer to conduct a welfare check on a subject at a residence in the 30000 block of 232nd AVE SE. Officers arrived at the residence and found no one at home.

On 3/19/2025, officers responded to the 25100 block of Roberts Drive for a civil issue. Officers attempted to assist one subject with contacting another subject. The other subject was unable to be contacted.

On 3/19/2025 at 2048 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a verbal domestic incident near the 33200 block of Walnut Avenue SE. The reporting party was on scene and stated a verbal argument occurred with their spouse over the phone. The spouse soon arrived on scene and it was determined they were under the influence of an intoxicant. The spouse was arrested for driving under the influence. Due to medical issues the subject was then committed to a hospital for evaluation.

On 03/20/2025, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint a the 21900 block of SE 296th St. Dispatch advised that a dark blue Dodge Charger had been driving erratically, swerving and stopping at green lights. Officers conducted an area check with negative results.

On 3/20/2025 at 2213 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after observing the vehicle did not properly have license plates displayed. The driver stated that the vehicle was purchased approximately 1 week ago and provided a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle or driver, given to them by the previous registered owner. Officer’s determined the license plate was not stolen and seized it for evidence destruction. The driver was released with a verbal warning for their offenses.

On 03/22/2025, at approximately 19:29 hours, officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 32600 block of 5th AVE. The reporting party advised that there was a male subject yelling. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an area check but were unable to locate any sounds of yelling. Officers cleared the scene and remained in the area. Shortly after, officers received another call from the same reporting party advising that this time there was a male and female subject arguing. Officers continued checking for the disturbance. Officers contacted residents in the area, who told officers they had not heard or seen anything. Officers determined that no crime had been committed.

On 3/22/2025 at 2146 hours, Officer’s conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after observing they had expired registration over two months and the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. Officer’s soon identified the driver as the registered owner and issued a citation and infraction for the offenses and released the driver on scene.

On 3/23/2025 at 0144 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious subject near the 32700 block of Hemlock Avenue SE. It was reported an unknown male had been knocking on a residents’ door for approximately 15 minutes. Officer’s contacted the male and later determined no crime had been committed. The male stated he was attempting to contact someone at the property but stated he would return home now. Officer’s cleared the call

On 03/23/2025, at approximately 02:35 hours, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 24000 block of Lily PL. SE. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to locate the registered owner of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Officers determined that no crime was being committed and left the scene.