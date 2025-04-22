February 23, 1943 to March 25, 2025

Jayne A Cowan Hurlbut was born in Sacramento, CA to Max and Opal-Jane Cowan. At a young age, she ventured to Seattle on her own and found work at West Tours Travel Agency. She became enamored with the Pacific Northwest and met her husband, Clarke Harold Hurlbut, a Seattle native.

Jayne was a force of nature, living life to the fullest. Passionate about her family, friends, and social calendar, she never missed a book club, garden club, or bunco night. Married for 55 years to her dream maker, Clarke, they built a cottage-like castle in Maple Valley, Washington, envisioning a bed and breakfast guest house that Clarke brought to life. Operating her B&B for 30 years was her joy.

Jayne delighted in her three children, Clarke Kent, Shana Leah, and Blake Byron. She dove head-first into mothering, joining La Leche League, the local toddler group, and throwing over-the-top birthday parties. As her children grew, their successes and passions became hers as well. She traveled the world, collecting memories and treasures from Brazil to Barcelona, loving every moment.

Hospitality was at the heart of her home, hosting dozens of exchange students from around the world and sharing her love of the Pacific Northwest with each of them. Jayne had a heart for missions, supporting missionaries globally and traveling to Nicaragua with Corner of Love. She and Clarke were charter members of Maple Valley Church, deeply rooted in Christ through this community.

Jayne was an avid birder, taking birding trips locally and guided tours in Mexico. Parakeets, doves, a cockatiel, chickens, and peacocks all called Maple Valley B&B home. Garage sales were her weakness, with collections of dishes, books, art, and furniture – she always found a treasure. Friendship was her specialty; maintaining numerous lifelong friendships and fostering new relationships came easy to Jayne. Her personality was an eclectic mix of confidence, curiosity, good humor, and unique spirited banter. Priceless memories that will continue to delight, she freely gave.

Thank you, Jayne, “The” life of the party.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Maple Valley Church on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m.

