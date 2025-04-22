Vice President Pete Miller has announced his resignation from the school board, effective today. Thank you to Pete for so many important contributions to the school board and our district! Please see Pete’s announcement below.

Dear Tahoma Community,

After much thought and consideration, I am announcing my resignation as a director on the Tahoma School District Board of Directors, effective April 18, 2025. I experienced a significant health scare a few months ago and have been focused on my recovery. This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after close consultation with my medical team and loved ones. I believe that stepping away from my role on the Board is necessary to focus my energy on my ongoing recovery and my family. My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support, thoughts, and prayers as we have worked through a challenging and scary time.

Serving on the Board has been an honor and a privilege. The Board conducts the bulk of our work from the boardroom and the district office, but the magic of the Tahoma School District takes place in our buildings, our classrooms, our playgrounds, our buses, our libraries, and our lunchrooms. Thank you to Tahoma’s dedicated and passionate educators for the opportunity to collaborate with you and bear witness to the exceptional work you do every day, in every learning setting, for every student.

To the community, thank you for allowing me to serve in this role, on behalf of and in service of our greater school district community. I have appreciated the chance to hear from and make connections with so many of you. I also appreciate your confidence in my values, your encouragement, your drive for continuous improvement, and the opportunity you provided for me to make contributions to the success of our students and our system. Many of us – my family included – moved to Maple Valley because of the wonderful school system. The partnership between the community and the school system is a unique part of the fabric of our community. Continue to celebrate, challenge, and lift each other up.

I also wanted to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow board members I have served with over the years. I have learned something from each of you and am grateful for your support and collaboration during my tenure.

I am incredibly enthusiastic about the future of Tahoma. It has been a treat to get to know and work alongside Superintendent Dr. Ginger Callison this past year. Her unwavering commitment to what’s best for kids, her vision for what Tahoma can and should be, and her diverse skills and experiences make for a very bright future ahead. It will take continued resolve and commitment to our mission, vision, and values, but when we are all rowing in the same direction, my observation has been

Tahoma can do remarkable things. Our talented students need that kind of commitment and deserve it, and I am confident that we will continue to deliver with this collective effort.

With enormous gratitude and enthusiasm, I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Tahoma.

Pete Miller

Vice President, Tahoma School District Board of Directors