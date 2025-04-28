On 3/25/25 an caller advised he observed an airplane possibly having engine problems, traveling southeasterly over the Ten Trails Development. Officers responded and did not observe any aircraft with obvious trouble. Contact was made with the Enumclaw airport who also advised they had no known reports of any aircraft in the area reporting issues and that since it was clear weather, some planes were likely experimenting with smoke cannisters that are onboard some of the smaller planes.

On 03-26-25, at approximately 11:14 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a parking complaint. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that there was a green Chevrolet pickup (no license plates) parked in the parking lot of Black Diamond Auto that was blocking the view of the intersection of Baker ST. and 3rd AVE. Officers arrived and found that the vehicle was legally parked in the parking lot and was not blocking the view of the intersection.

On 03/26/2025 at approximately 1724 hours officers were dispatched to the 32000 block of 5th Ave in reference to two brother fighting. Upon investigation, it was determined an assault occurred and the adult was taken into custody and booked with no issue.

On 03/35/2025 officers on scene in the 32000 block of 5th Ave for a separate problem, were made aware a sexual assault occurred. The initial investigation and report were completed on scene, the incident is under investigation.

On 3/26/2025 at 2006 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a possible dispute located near the 25800 block of Lawson St. The reporting party stated that he could hear a male yelling approximately two homes east of his for 15 minutes. Officer’s contacted the home and were advised that there were several subjects playing video games inside and there was no dispute. Officer’s cleared the call.

On 3/26/2025 at 2321 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a verbal domestic incident near the 32700 block of Maple Avenue SE. Upon arrival, Officer’s met with both subjects and determined no crime had been committed and later cleared the call.

On 03/27/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistance of a non emergency citizen request for a report of suspicious activity. Officers interviewed the reporting party and took an informational report.

On 03/27/25, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of a citizen who contacted the non emergency line and requested a report of suspicious activity at the 22700 block of Roberts DR. Officers interviewed the reporting party and took an informational report.

On 03/27/25 officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious vehicle at the 33100 block of Crystal Ave SE. Officers contacted the reporting party and took an informational report.

On 03/27/25, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the 32600 block of Ten Trails PKWY SE. Dispatch advised the reporting party had not heard from their husband and were concerned for their safety. Officers attempted to contact the subject, by phone and at their residence. Officers contacted the Recovery Navigator Program, who was known to have recent contact with the subject. They advised the subject was currently in a alcohol treatment center.

On 3/27/2025 at 2300 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with an unlicensed vehicle near the 28900 block of 213th PL. SE. Officer’s discovered several additional violations, including the two occupants not wearing seatbelts and the driver having a suspended driver’s license in the 3rd degree. The subjects were issued tickets for their respective offenses and released.

On 03/28/2025 at approximately 0108 hours, officers located two male subjects walking through yards of home under construction in the 33800 block of Buckeye Ave SE. An exterior camera with audible alarm sounded as an officer approached, with the subjects standing at the front door of a residence under construction. Those possessed unopened alcohol and a large music speaker. It was discovered no homes in the area were unsecured or damaged. The subjects were positively identified. No evidence of a crime was identified.

On 03/28/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of a citizen who contacted the non-emergency line to request officer contact. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised they had been notified by a 3rd party of a subject who was possibly cutting trees on their property at the 31000 block of 229th Ave SE. Officers arrived at the reporting party’s property and observed no cut trees.

On 03/28/25, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the 32600 block of 3rd Ave. Dispatch advised that a passerby observed a vehicle that had driven recklessly and had parked at the dispatched address. Officers conducted an area check with negative results.