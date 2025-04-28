On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Area Council will hold its regular Monthly Meeting from 7 – 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station at 22225 SE 231st St (across from the KC Sheriff’s Precinct).

Our Guest Speakers will be Subarea Planners from the King County Department of Local Services who will provide an update on the ongoing Greater Maple Valley / Cedar River Community Service Area Subarea Plan.

As the meeting date approaches, please visit the Area Council’s website: http://gmvuac.org/ and look for the “GMVUAC Monthly Meetings” box for the full Agenda and Zoom link information. You can also check our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GMVUAC.