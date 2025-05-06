3-29-2025 to 4-12-2025

On 3/29/2025 at 0339 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department completed an admin detail for the Kent Police Department, after being notified that the agency was out with a suspect violating a no contact court order out of the City of Black Diamond. Black Diamond Officer’s confirmed the order was still valid and had been served between the two subjects and notified Kent Police Department of the information.

On 3/29/2025 at 2104 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with an unlicensed vehicle near the 28600 block of 216th Avenue SE. Through investigation, Officer’s discovered the driver and passenger of the vehicle were actively violating a court order. It was also discovered that the passenger had a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. The passenger was taken into custody for the order violation offense and warrant and the driver was released on scene.

On 03/30/2025, officers were parked at the 32600 block of 3rd Ave, where they were approached by vehicle. The driver advised that they left cocaine at the closed police station. Officers conducted vulnerary field sobriety tests and determined the subject to be under the influence of intoxicants. The subject was placed under arrest and was booked into Issaquah jail.

On 03/30/2025, officers were dispatched to a physical domestic in progress at the 23600 block of Tahoma Pl. Officers responded to the scene and interviewed the reporting party who had been assaulted by their elderly mother. They advised officers that their mother had been experiencing a mental health episode. Officers contacted their mother who was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation.

On 3/30/2025, an officer responded to the 33300 block of Evergreen Ave SE for a report of explicit sounds coming from a residence. The officer checked the residence and nothing was audible at that time.

On 3/30/2025, officers responded to the 33300 block of Evergreen Ave SE for a report of explicit sounds coming from a residence. Officers checked the residence and found the resident was intentionally playing explicit sounds so they could be heard at a nearby park. The resident was arrested for a public disturbance noise and booked into jail.

On 03/30/2025, at approximately 22:16 hours, officers were dispatched to a possible illegal discharge near the 29400 block of 232nd AVE SE. Officers responded and conducted an area check in an attempt to locate evidence of a crime. There were no additional calls and no signs of a crime located.

On 04/07/2025, a citizen came into the police station to report a missing relative. After investigation, it was determined the individual was in custody in a neighboring jurisdiction.

On 04/07/2025 Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a possibly suicidal subject. Officers contacted the reporting party, and the involved individual. The subject was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

On 4/8/2025 Officers responded to a domestic assault involving a knife in the 31100 block of 3rd Ave. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle prior to officer arrival. The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene and officer’s conducted an investigation and subsequently found probable cause for the suspect’s arrest for Felony Harassment and Assault in the Fourth

On 4/10/2025 at 2124 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a harassment report by phone that occurred near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. The reporting party stated they felt their property manager was harassing them. After a thorough investigation, Officer’s advised there was no crime committed at this time and the incident would need to be handled civilly. Officer’s cleared the call.

On 4/11/2025 at 2202 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 30400 block of 3rd Avenue after discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. Officer’s confirmed the driver was the registered owner and soon discovered the driver had a warrant for their arrest. Officer’s booked the driver into a nearby correctional facility and cited them for their local offenses.

On 04/11/2025 at approximately 2310 hours, an officer preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 34100 block of Enumclaw Black Diamond RD. SE for driving 70 mph in a 50 mph zone. The driver was found to be have suspended drivers license and was issued a citation. A passenger of the vehicle was found to have multiple felony warrants and taken until custody and booked with no issues.

On 4/12/2025 at 0002 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a music complaint near the 24600 block of Morgan St. It was reported a nearby house was playing loud music. Officer’s contacted the resident and advised them of the call and the resident advised Officer’s they would turn the music off.

On 04/12/2025, officers were dispatched to an admin detail at 25510 Lawson ST. Dispatch advised that the Issaquah Police Department requested confirmation on a subject’s Black Diamond Warrant. Officers confirmed the warrant. The subject was transported and booked into Issaquah jail.

On 4/12/25 Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint of children bouncing a ball and playing loudly in the 33300 block of Evergreen Ave SE. An officer arrived and observed the children playing peacefully along with both of their parents. The call was cleared as unfounded.

On 04/12/2025, at approximately 21:27 hours, officers were dispatched to the 33000 block of Ten Trails PKWY SE for a recklessly driven vehicle. The reporting party advised that the vehicle was driving at erratic speeds, crossing into oncoming lanes, and was possibly DUI. Officers identified the vehicle and contacted the driver at his residence in the neighborhood. The driver apologized and said his wife had needed to use the restroom. Officers did not observe any signs of impairment from either party associated with the vehicle