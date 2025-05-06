The Maple Valley Creative Arts Council is thrilled to announce the return of the Arts Festival, which will be held June 14–15, 2025, at the beautiful Lake Wilderness Lodge during Maple Valley Days. This juried visual arts event is a vibrant celebration of creativity and community, and we’re inviting artists of all ages and disciplines to join us! All the details and registration is available https://mvcac.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=181069&module_id=403185 on our Program page.

The festival will showcase exceptional work in a wide variety of mediums, including:

•Painting •Fiber Art •Photography • Ceramics •Printmaking •Fine Craft

Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work throughout the festival. Entries will be considered for cash awards, juror-selected prizes, and People’s Choice recognition and awards provided by local business sponsors.

How to Participate? Registration is open now through May 25, 2025.

https://mvcac.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4091&club_id=181069&item_id=2610582

Fees (includes Salon and Juried Show entry): $25 for MVCAC Members – $50 for Non-Members

All juried show entrants will also receive two complimentary tickets to the Artists Reception Gala on Friday, June 13, a private event for our artists and personal guests of art, music, and celebration.

And don’t forget — youth artists under 18 are encouraged to submit work for free in our non-juried Salon Show. Get all the details, dates, and more on our https://mvcac.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=181069&module_id=403185

Whether you’re an experienced artist or just beginning your creative journey, this is your chance to shine. Join us for Arts Festival 2025 and share your vision with the community and beyond!

Performing Arts at the Festival

In addition to the incredible visual art displays, Arts Festival 2025 offers a full live entertainment schedule for attendees to enjoy all weekend long – in both the Arboretum and inside the Lodge!

Be inspired by performances featuring:

•Live Music•Spoken Word •Dance •New in 2025: Digital Art & Production

Whether you’re exploring art exhibits or enjoying the stage performances, there’s truly something for everyone at this year’s event.