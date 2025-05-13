4-14-18, 2025

On 04/14/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 33000 block of Ten Trails PKWY reference to a traffic complaint. Complainant advised that there was a male on a motor cycle driving recklessly at the above listed location. The Officer responded and found that the motorcycle and driver had already left the area.

**********

On 4/14/25 Officers received a FLOCK notification of a vehicle traveling southbound in the area of 3rd Ave @ Summit Dr with a stolen license plate affixed on the rear of the vehicle. An officer responded and conducted an area check for the vehicle but it was not located and it was not seen on any other FLOCK cameras at that time.

**********

On 4/14/25 Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 32000 block of Ash Ave SE. The caller stated that there was a history of vehicles parking in a way that partially blocks the roadway in this area. The vehicle was contacted and moved although it was not currently violating any RCW’s or Municipal codes for parking as there was enough room for vehicles to pass around the parked car. An e-mail was sent to Black Diamond Public Works to request the area be zoned No Parking

**********

On 4/14/25 Officers were dispatched to a welfare concern at Cenex, 32632 3rd Ave. An employee advised that a female was stating she was being abused and was staring at her. The officer contacted the person and found they were suffering from dementia and lived nearby. The officer drove the female home and she was left in the care of her adult daughter.

*********

On 4/15/2025, officers responded to the 25500 block of Lawson St for a report of a vehicle following a female. The vehicle left prior to officers arrival.

*********

On 4/14/2025, an officer served a protection order hearing notice by e-mail to a subject who lives in the 23500 block of Tahoma Pl.

**********

On 04/15/2025 Officers were contacted regarding the subject of an arrest warrant who was being released from a correctional facility. Officers confirmed the warrant was valid and the subject was re-booked into jail.

**********

On 04/15/2025 Officers were dispatched to a report of a previous hit and run collision at an apartment complex located in the 22800 block of S Fir ST. Subsequent investigation determined that there was no viable suspect information. A report was filed.

**********

On 4/15/2025, officers responded to the 30400 block of 227 PL SE for a report of a suspicious noise. Officers checked the residence and found it was secure with no obvious issues.

**********

On 4/15/2025, officers responded to the 31000 block of 228 Ave SE for a report of an unwanted subject. Officers were able to locate a shelter with openings for the subject. The subject received a ride from a friend to the shelter.

**********

On 4/16/2025, an officer responded to the 22800 block of SE Fir St for a report of a dispute in the parking lot. Upon arrival the officer found subjects dropping off a friend and being loud. The subjects were advised to be mindful of their neighbors and left the scene.

**********

On 04/17/2025 at approximately 2243 hours, officers were dispatched to a dispute in the 31000 block of 228th Ave SE. It was found one adult living at the property did not want a friend of another adult resident to be on location due to past non-criminal behavior. The reporting party was advised on how to obtain anti-harassment orders through King County District Courts. No crime was identified or made known at the time of call.

**********

On 04/18/2025, an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle at 30400 block of 3rd Ave reference to a Flock camera hit on a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The Officer located and stopped the vehicle at Old Lawson and 3rd Ave. It was determined that the plate on the vehicle was misread (off by one digit) and was not stolen.

**********

On 04/18/25, officers were dispatched to a citizen that requested to surrender their firearms. Officers collected the citizen’s firearms and submitted them into evidence for destruction.

**********

On 04/18/2025, officers were dispatched to take a threat report by phone originating from the 29000 222nd Pl SE. Officers contacted the reporting party, who advised officers of a Instagram message that was sent to their son. Officers investigated the incident and were unable to establish probable cause that any crime had occurred.

**********

On 04/18/2025 an Officer responded to the 25500 block of Lawson St reference to a fraud. Upon arrival, the Officer contacted the complainant who advised that she had been the victim of a fraud and that she had $40,000.00 stolen from her. This case will require further investigation.

**********

On 04/18/2024 at approximately 2122 hours, officers were dispatched to the 31200 block of 3rd Ave, in reference to a welfare check on a female walking north bound with two small dogs. Officers located the subject, who was walking out of the roadway north bound. The female advised she did not need assistance and did not want to speak with officers.