On 04/28/2025, at approximately 03:05 hours, officers were dispatched to the 33200 block of Douglas AVE SE for a CPR in Progress. Officers arrived on scene and conducted CPR until Fire/Medics arrived on scene. The subject was transported by Medics to the hospital to be treated.

**********

On 04/28/2025 an Officer was dispatched to a fraud at the 25500 block of Lawson St. The complainant advised that yesterday she found out that she had been the victim of an identity theft. The complainant explained that she has Paypal and Venmo accounts and that somehow an unknown suspect was able to access her accounts and take out lines of credit.

**********

On 04/28/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at the 29200 block of 216th Avenue. KCSO advised dispatch that they received a report of a vehicle at the above listed location where the driver was slumped over and sleeping in the vehicle. They further advised that the driver woke up and drove southbound. The Officer responded and was unable to locate the vehicle.

**********

On 04/28/2025, an Officer made a phone contact with a complainant who wanted to make a threats complaint. The complainant advised that a subject made a comment (meme) on a post she made on Facebook which believed a threatening. It was determined that the comment (meme) was not a threat and no crime occurred.

**********

On 04/28/2025 a Detective responded to the Issaquah Police Department to assist with conducting a search of electronic devices pursuant to a search warrant. This response was conducted as part of the CSPA Major Crimes Task Force.

**********

On 04/28/2025, at approximately 20:05 hours, officers were dispatched to the 25500 block of Lawson ST for an outside agency assist. Dispatch advised that the King County Sheriff’s Office was requesting officers attempt to locate a subject residing in the area. Officers were advised that KCSO had Probable Cause for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order – DV. Officers located the subject and detained him until King County Deputies arrived on scene and took the subject into custody.

**********

On 4/28/25 at about 9pm Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 23500 block of SE 299TH ST. A citizen stated that an unknown subject approached his home and to sell him pest control services but did not have a badge or company logo and he felt it was suspicious. The citizen advised the subject to leave and that he was calling the police. The subject left the area and was not located.

**********

On 04/28/2025, at approximately 22:02 hours, officers were dispatched to a trespass in progress in the 33800 block of Buckeye AVE SE. Officers were advised that three subjects had unlawfully entered a residence through the window and were still located inside. Officers arrived on scene and found that the residence was unsecured, but the subjects were gone. Officers searched unoccupied residences in the area and conducted an area check, but were unsuccessful in locating the subjects. This investigation is closed pending suspect information.