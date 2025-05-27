AHG Troop WA 1911 at Veteran’s Day Parade, 2023
American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 as a Christ-centered character and leadership-based program for girls ages 5- 18. It focuses on the importance of faith and service while providing a fun environment for girls to learn new skills and make friends. Troop WA 1911, located in Auburn, has been active in the community for three years and volunteers in outreach programs to make a difference. Past events have included visiting retirement centers, fundraising for and laying wreaths at soldiers gravestones in partnership with Wreaths Across America, volunteering with Operation Christmas Child, and walking in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Auburn, WA. As a troop, WA 1911 organizes many outdoor activities to learn about different skills. Some of its events include camping trips, high-ropes Troop 1911 Flag Ceremony courses, Christmas caroling, and trips to Mt. Saint Helens. For more information about joining the troop, please contact Melissa Girges at melissagirges@gmail.com.
Join the Adventure: Faith, Friendship, and Service with AHG
