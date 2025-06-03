Tahoma High School, freshman class, for the twenty-third consecutive year honored military veterans by recognizing their service and sacrifice to our nation. As part of the community service-learning project Operation Veterans Remembrance, 700 students placed approximately 45,000 flags on individual graves at Tahoma National Cemetery.

This program is unique in the United States, as it is the only flag placement initiative that partners a public school with a national cemetery. Tahoma National Cemetery, one of only two national cemeteries in Washington State, began accepting interments on October 1, 1997. Tahoma High School Photos