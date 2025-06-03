Studies are showing forgiveness is not only good theology but also good medicine. Medical research shows that forgiving is good for the soul and body.

People who forgive:

• Benefit from better immune functioning and lower blood pressure.

• Have better mental health than people who do not forgive.

• Feel better physically.

• Experience less anger and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression.

• Maintain more satisfying and long-lasting relationships.

“When we allow ourselves to feel like victims or sit around dreaming up how to retaliate against people who have hurt us, these thought patterns take a toll on our minds and bodies,” says Michael McCullough, director of research for the National Institute for Healthcare Research and a co-author of To Forgive is Human: How to Put Your Past in the Past.

Failure to forgive or be willing and ready to forgive makes us a slave to someone else’s sin. When we become consumed with wanting to be justified and hold on to a grudge or hurt feelings, we need to ask ourselves, “Who is controlling who?” In many cases, the one who has offended you does not care or may not even know they have offended you, and you are holding on to what they are not.

This is no way to live. We should always be ready in our hearts to forgive. Jesus made this clear to Peter when he asked: “ ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.’” – Matthew 18:21-22. Jesus did say that we are to forgive every time we are asked to, but if in our heart we are not ready to, regardless, we will be controlled and consumed by it. We need to be careful that we do not let the Devil have victory in our lives because of our inability to forgive. It does not matter how bad the offense, if we cannot forgive and allow the Lord to deal with it as He promises (“It is mine to avenge; I will repay, says the Lord.” Romans 12:19),we will have issues of resentment, anger, bitterness, and depression.

“Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” – Colossians 3:13. It is most likely that you may need to seek God’s forgiveness for your own sins first – John 3:16-18.

