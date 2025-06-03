On 04/28/2025, at approximately 23:47 hours, officers were dispatched to a 911 Hang-Up in the 22800 block of Poplar AVE SE. Officers arrived on scene and contacted occupants at the residence. Officers determined that no crime was committed and the call was accidental.

On 04-29-25, at approximately 10:49 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a vehicle collision. Officers responded to the 21900 block of SE 296th ST and located a Honda Accord into a tree. Officers conducted a traffic collision investigation and determined that the driver lost control when attempting to make a left turn in an intersection and struck a tree on the north side of 219th AVE SE. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed to a local collision center.

On 04/30/2025, Officers were dispatched to a report of illegal dumping. It was reported a subject was throwing garbage into the dumpster of a business located in the 31200 block of 3rd AVE. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the involved parties. The subject who had dumped his trash into the dumpster agreed not to in the future. Officers cleared the scene.

On 04/30/3025, Officers made contact with a female who was at the Police Department to report an order violation. The female is the petitioner listed on the order and her son is listed as the respondent. She advised she received a text notification from a dental company due to her son using her phone number at the location. She also advised her son had been texting her husband. There was no evidence to support he had attempted to make contact with her by 3rd party. At this time no crime has been committed. This incident was documented for informational purposes only. The petitioner was provided a case number for her records.

On 05/01/2025 at approximately 1739 hours an officer was dispatched the intersection of SE Evergreen Street and Chestnut Ave SE in reference to a small child in the area who was not being watched by an adult. Upon arrival it was discovered there were more than 10 small children playing on bicycles and scooters on the sidewalk in the area. The children were not found to be in distressed, no problems were located.

On 05/01/2025 at approximately 1929 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 31100 block of 3rd Ave in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival the reporting party advised the husband of a property manager was harassing the reporting party and made threats to impound the reporting parties vehicle and was aggressive while doing so. The reporting party was provided resources and information on how to obtain a restraining order. No evidence of a crime was identified.

On 05/01/2025 at approximately 2228 hours, officers were dispatched to the 25500 block of Lawson Street in reference to an anonymous caller advising someone who was just visiting their neighbor had harassed them. The reporting party advised the subject left the area in a vehicle and requested an area check but did not wish to identify themselves or to be contacted by police. A check of the area of officers yielding no evidence of a crime or subjects lingering in the area.

On 5/2/2025 at 0430 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a verbal domestic incident near the 23400 block of Luna Ct. It was reported that a boyfriend and girlfriend had been verbal with each other and the male half soon left. When doing so, it was reported the male half intentionally hit the female’s vehicle, causing damage. The male was unable to be located at this time and will be criminally cited for the crime.

On 05/02/2025, Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of an order violation. Officers located the suspect and he was arrested and booked into SCORE Jail.

On 05/02/2025, at approximately 21:52 hours, officers were dispatched to a party complaint in the 25800 block of Lawson ST. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the parties, who advised they would turn the music down. The reporting party called a second time advising that the music was back up and children were outside making noise. Officers spoke with the parties again and they turned the music down.

On 5/3/2025 at 2054 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 28800 block of 216th Avenue SE after observing a traffic violation. Through investigation, Officer’s determined the driver had an invalid trip permit. Officer’s seized the trip permit for destruction.

On 5/4/2025 at 0159 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a verbal dispute in the 33600 block of Walnut Avenue SE. It was discovered a husband and wife were intoxicated and got into a verbal argument. No crime was committed and Officer’s cleared the scene.

On 05/04/2025, officers were dispatched to an animal complaint at the 22800 block of SE Fir St. The caller reported that 2 dogs were locked inside of a vehicle that was parked in an apartment parking lot. Officers investigated the incident and observed the dogs had access to food, water and a clean shelter. Officers contacted the owner who advised they were in the process of re homing their dogs due to their children’s allergies and took their dogs out regularly. There were no indications of any abuse to the animals.

On 05/05/2025, Officers were dispatched to assist the Fire Department in relation to fire call VF250000714. Fire requested Officers open the gate on Botts DR in order to use the access roads. The gate was secured after Fire completed their call for service.

On 05/06/2025, officers were flagged down at a gas station at the 32600 block of 3rd Ave. The reporting party advised officers that two suspicious subjects stole items from a metal clothing donation box on the east side of the property. This case is currently under investigation.