Friday night May 30th at Pacific Raceways the high schools from around the Puget Sound area came out for the 54th Annual Green River College All High School Drags. The event was loaded with excitement as the young drivers took on the 1/4 Mile track, some for their first time and others that knew how things were done. Representing Tahoma High School in Maple Valley were sophomores, juniors, seniors and Alumni. Upper left was Mack Woodward, a returning Junior with his VW Beetle. Lower left is Senior Brydan Lemon driving his Chevy El Camino. Upper right Senior Kyle Fillmore with his Subaru took to the track for his first time. Right center returning for a second-year racing in the Alumni class was Kaydence McCluskey piloting her Ford Taurus. Bottom right was Sophomore Lane Leverton in his Corvette convertible. This race gets things started for the 2025 Racing Season. There is much more to come including the biggest race of the year the 2025 Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals July 18-20. If you need more information on any of the upcoming races then check out www.pacificraceways .com.