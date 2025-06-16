On June 7th and 8th Pacific Raceways held the 4th Annual “Full Blown Frenzy”. The nostalgia cars from the bygone days of drag racing took to the quarter mile track at “The Place to Race”. There were front engine dragsters, roadsters and the Box/No Box cars after 1988. In addition, were the cars of the Western 348/409 club. The exhibition cars included Pro Mods, Funny Cars, a Top Fuel Dragster, and new this year a Gasser class. Just to make things more exciting the TomaHawk Jet Car made a few passes as well. The weekend was filled with good weather and great racing action. Check out www.pacificraceways.com for all the racing still to come in 2025, and there is still time to get your tickets for the NHRA Muckleshoot Casino Resort Northwest Nationals coming July 18th-20th. Photo by Bill Archer