5-8 to 14-2025

On 05/08/2025, at approximately 21:12 hours, officers were conducting a business check in the 30700 block of 3rd AVE. Officers were contacted by a brewery business owner, who reported that while she was closing her business, two male subjects had attempted to enter the building but were told they were closing. Approximately 15 minutes later the individuals contacted other patrons outside the business and asked them to sneak them in the back door. The patrons refused and the subjects left in a black sedan, unknown make/model. No crime occurred and the incident was documented for information only.

On 05/09/2025, an Officer responded to the 25500 block of Lawson St in reference to a fraud. The complainant advised that he shared sexually explicate photographs of himself with an unknown female online. He further advised that after sharing these photographs, the female has threatened to post the photographs online unless he sent her money. The complainant advised that he did send her money in the form of Bitcoin.

On 05-09-25, at approximately 11:43 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a parking complaint. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that a blue Dodge pickup was parked in the roadway in the 30700 block of 229th PL SE. Officers arrived at the location and contacted the owner of the vehicle. The owner moved his vehicle to a legal parking location. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 05/09/2025, officers observed a traffic violation at 23600 Roberts DR and initiated a traffic stop. Officers discovered the driver’s license was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver with citations for the offenses.

On 5/9/2025 officers responded to a FLOCK hit advising of a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on 3rd AVE/Summit. Upon investigation it was found that the vehicle had recently been recovered by another agency and not yet removed from WACIC.

On 05/10/2025, at approximately 01:45 hours, officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the subject. The subject continued walking and no crime was committed.

On 05/10/2025 Officers responded to the 32400 block of 2nd Ave reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the suspect was intoxicated and in physical control of his vehicle. The suspect was booked into jail

On 05/10/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 32900 block of Crystal Lakes Ln reference to a civil standby. The complainant was requesting a standby while he picked up personal property from his wife’s residence at the above listed location. The complainant’s wife has a no contact order against him out of Black Diamond which does not allow him to have contact with his wife or be at her residence. The order allowed the complainant to have a standby to pick up property from the residence. Due to the complainant already having a standby on 04/28/2025, he was advised to contact the Black Diamond Court to see if he would be allowed an additional standby.

On 05/11/2025, officers were dispatched to an admin detail at 25510 Lawson ST. Dispatch advised that the Des Moines Police Department requested confirmation on a subject’s Black Diamond Warrant. Officers confirmed the warrant. The subject was transported and booked into SCORE jail.

On 5/11/2025, officers responded to the 32300 block of Evergreen Ave SE for a theft of a package. Suspect and vehicle information was identified on security cameras nearby. The suspect involved has not been identified. The case will closed pending additional information being located.

On 05/12/2025 Officers were dispatched to the 22500 block of SE 304th PL in regard to a report of an individual bitten by a dog. Officers contacted the individual who was medically evaluated by Fire personnel, and remained on scene until King County Animal Control Officers arrived to investigate the incident.

On 5/13/2025, the Black Diamond Police Department was requested by

the Washington State Patrol to conduct an area check for a male walking northbound on Enumclaw Black Diamond Rd SE at approximately 0105 hours. Officer’s located the male outside of city limits and were advised he was transient. Officer’s provided the male subject with shelter resources and an emergency blanket. Through investigation, Officer’s determined involuntary commitment criteria had not been met and cleared the call.

On 05/13/2025 at approximately 2101 hours, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 3rd Ave and Baker Street in reference to a female yelling and making noise a the bus stop. Officers located a female matching the description sitting at a bus stop in the 25300 block of Baker Street. The female was not making any noise at the time. Officers found the female at this location was in need of a ride and provided it to a location in Covington.

On 05/13/2025 at approximately 2118 hours, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 3rd Ave and 1st Ave in reference to a male under a tree who had been there all day. Upon arrival, officers located a male with his belongings beside a tree in the 32600 block of 3rd Ave. The male was positively identified by law enforcement but requested no assistance. The male had been contacted in a different location earlier this date by officers and given resources at that time.

On 5/14/2025, a citizen reported a male subject had been living under a tree in the 32800 block of 3rd AVE. They identified themselves as the property owner and requested the subject be moved a long. Officers went to the location and attempted contact. The subject was unable to be located.

On 5/14/25, Officers were dispatched to a theft report. Upon contacting the reporting party officers learned the subject was reporting case 240000343 had been a false report. Officers collected 53 pages of documents from the reporting party, reviewed them, and did not find probable cause that a crime had been committed.

On 05/14/2025 Officers were dispatched to a phone report of suspicious activity occurring in the 32000 block of Morgan DR. A report was filed to document potential drug related activity in the area.

On 5/14/2025, officers took a subject into custody for a City of Renton Warrant at the Black Diamond Municipal Court in the 25500 block of Lawson St. The subject was transferred to a Renton Police Officer for booking into jail.

On 05/14/2025, at approximately 20:58 hours, officers were dispatched to the 23500 block of SE Jasmine ST for a suspicious subject. Officers were advised that a male subject was knocking on doors soliciting. Officers arrived in the area and attempted to locate the subject but were unsuccessful.