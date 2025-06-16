Movie Nights Announced at Ten Trails

By
VOICE of the Valley
-

Grab your friends, pack your blankets and chairs, and join us for Movies in the Park all summer long! We’ll be showing a mix of crowd favorites, with tasty eats from local food trucks and sweet treats from Blue Barn Kettle Corn. Movies begin at dusk — come early, grab some food, and enjoy a fun night under the stars!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR