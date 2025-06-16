Grab your friends, pack your blankets and chairs, and join us for Movies in the Park all summer long! We’ll be showing a mix of crowd favorites, with tasty eats from local food trucks and sweet treats from Blue Barn Kettle Corn. Movies begin at dusk — come early, grab some food, and enjoy a fun night under the stars!
Movie Nights Announced at Ten Trails
Grab your friends, pack your blankets and chairs, and join us for Movies in the Park all summer long! We’ll be showing a mix of crowd favorites, with tasty eats from local food trucks and sweet treats from Blue Barn Kettle Corn. Movies begin at dusk — come early, grab some food, and enjoy a fun night under the stars!