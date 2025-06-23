On 05/15/2025, Officers were dispatched to a non-injury collision at the intersection of 216th AVE SE and SE 288th ST. Officers arrived on scene and verified both drivers were uninjured. Both drivers verified vehicle 1 was turning left to continue southbound on 216th AVE SE from SE 288th ST when it struck Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was turning left from 216th AVE SE to continue eastbound on SE 288th ST. Driver 1 was issued a notice of infraction for failing to grant the right of way to a left turning vehicle. Neither vehicle was towed and officers provided both drivers with exchange of information prior to clearing the scene.

On 5/15/2025, an officer received a report of a stolen firearm being pawned in the 31500 block of 3rd Ave. The investigation is ongoing.

On 5/15/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 29400 block of 216th Ave for a request from the fire department to assist them on a call with a person who had sustained an injury while breaking up a fight between their dogs. Officers arrived and the fire department advised that law enforcement would not be needed because the dogs were contained and not a danger.

On 5/15/2025, an officer responded along with the fire department for a report of a residential fire due to a battery fire. The officer arrived 5 minutes before the fire department and extinguished the fire using a portable fire extinguisher.

On 05/16/2025 an Officer was dispatched to the 30600 block of 3rd Ave reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant and investigation revealed that no crime occurred.

On 5/16/2025, an officer received a call from the 33300 block of Evergreen Ave SE for a report of juveniles damaging property. The reporting party stated the approximately 8 year old juveniles are walking across the corner of their grass to enter a nearby park.

On 05/17/2025, at approximately 01:37 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 22000 block of SE 296th St. After an investigation, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver was booked into the Issaquah Jail for DUI.

On 05/17/25, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the 25500 block of Lawson Street. Officers contacted the subject and determined that no police assistance was needed.

On 05/17/2025, officers observed a traffic infraction at the 31000 block of 3rd Ave. Officers discovered there was an active no contact order between the driver and their passenger. Officers discovered the passenger had a felony DOC Warrant. Officers arrested the passenger and booked them into SCORE jail.

On 5/18/2025, officers responded to the 25200 block of Park St. for a report of subjects inside a closed construction site. The subjects were identified and warned of the dangers of being within a construction site. The subjects were moved along.

On 05/26/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 31100 block of 3rd Ave reference to a suspicious person. The complainant advised dispatch that there was a suspicious person attempting to open door to a business in that area and that the person was pulling a cart. The suspect was located and identified. It was determined that the subject did not enter the business. It was found that the subject was in possession of documents from a law office in the area that is no longer in business. The subject advised that she was given the permission to take the documents from persons who were removing property from the business. The property owner was contacted and he advised that he did not wish to pursue charges and at his requested the documents were placed into the businesses garage.

On 05-27-25, at approximately 08:17 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a hit and run accident. Officers contacted the reporting person at the Black Diamond Police Department. The reporting person informed the Officers that her 14 year old daughter was struck by a vehicle when she was attempting to walk across Roberts DR. The juvenile was not injured and there is no information about the vehicle that struck her and fled the scene.

On May 27th, 2025, the Black Diamond Police Department received two firearms from a private citizen who voluntarily surrendered the weapons, stating they no longer wanted them and requested they be destroyed. The firearms were inspected for safety, secured, and properly tagged into evidence for destruction in accordance with department policy. No further action is required at this time.

On 05/27/2025, an Officer responded to Score Jail reference to a transport. The Officer transported an inmate from Score Jail to the Enumclaw Jail where he was booked into that facility.

On 05/27/2025 Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 30400 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of a commercial burglary. An investigation is ongoing.

On 05/28/2025, at approximately 00:55 hours, officers were dispatched to a dispute in the 33300 block of Evergreen AVE SE. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. After an investigation, officers determined that the dispute was civil in nature and that no crime was committed.

On 5/28/2025 at 0500 hours, the Black Diamond Police conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 31000 block of 228th Avenue Se after discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. The Officer’s identified the driver as the registered owner and issued a citation for the offense.

On 5/30/2025, an officer responded to the 23000 block of Alder Ln. SE for a report of a suspicious subject. The reporting party did not have a good description of the subject and they could not be located.

On 5/30/2025, an officer received a call from SCORE Jail regarding an in custody subject having a City of Black Diamond Warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was booked into SCORE Jail.