Join us for a spectacular family-friendly celebration on Thursday, July 3rd, from 5:00 PM to 10:20 PM at Lake Wilderness Park. Enjoy live music, engaging games, delicious food, and a dazzling fireworks show featuring the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra with a special National Anthem performance by the Maple Valley Jr. Idol Winner.

Event Highlights

•Live Music & Entertainment: Enjoy a lineup of performances all evening, culminating in an unforgettable fireworks show.

•Family Fun & Games: Participate in picnic games and community activities throughout the park.

•Homemade Pie Baking Contest: Bakers of all ages are invited to enter their favorite fruit pie! Pre-registration is required. Learn more & register here.

•Food Trucks & Concessions: Savor a variety of tasty offerings from local food trucks and our beach concession stand. Stay tuned for the 2025 food truck lineup!

•Fireworks Display: Find the best views on the Beach Lawn area—bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Parking & Transportation

•Limited On-Site Parking: Carpool if you can! View the parking map https://maplevalleywa.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/special_events/maple_valley_independence_day_celebration/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/special_events/maple_valley_independence_day_celebration/parking_details.php for options near the event.

•Alternate Parking: Free parking is available at Lake Wilderness Elementary School. Walk to the park via the Cedar River Trail.

•Tip: Bring a flashlight for safe navigation after the fireworks show.

Safety & Important Notices

•Security: The Maple Valley Police Department will be on-site to ensure a safe environment. Please note that no alcohol or personal fireworks (including sparklers) are allowed.

•Boat Restrictions: Boats will not be permitted on Lake Wilderness during the fireworks display.

•Road Closures: Expect temporary closures around the park exit (intersections at SE 248th St & Witte Road and SE 248th St & Lake Wilderness Drive) starting at approximately 10:15 PM. Please follow all posted signs and directions.

The City of Maple Valley’s annual Pie Baking Contest will be hosted again this year by Val Paganelli of Edward Jones. Please submit your fruit pie recipe and application via the link below. This contest is only for fruit pies. Due to health regulations we will not accept any entries with cream, meringues, pumpkin, custards, tarts or crisps. We hope to see you at the Independence Day Celebration and Contest on Thursday July 3rd.

Entry Deadline: Monday June 30th! PBC Registration & Rules https://maplevalleywa.seamlessdocs.com/f/g71yofwf5ynx. The pies will be consumed only by the selected judges. Pies will not be available to the general public for consumption.

Lake Wilderness Park 22500 SE 248th Street Maple Valley, WA 98038