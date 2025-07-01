The City of Maple Valley is developing a plan to enhance and preserve Lake Wilderness Park for future generations. We need your input to ensure this beloved park continues to serve the community in the best way possible.

Provide your feedback on new amenities, conservation efforts, and future improvements at https://engageberrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/…/lake… For citywide parks and recreation planning, visit https://engageberrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/…/parks… Help shape the future of Lake Wilderness Park. Share your ideas today.